Police arrest two persons for burglary at Sattenapalli

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Police have arrested two offenders and recovered gold ornaments worth Rs 5.96 lakh, Rs 45,000 cash and a motorcycle at Sattenapalli in Guntur district.

Addressing mediapersons at Sattenapalli on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) R Vijayabhaskar Reddy said the accused Jonnalagadda Pullanaidu belongs to Mannela village in Anantapur district and Sk Saddam Hussain belongs to Kothapalli village in Kurnool district.

Circle Inspector S Vijayachandra was conducting a surprise checks at Narasaraopet when he noticed the duo were moving suspiciously. The police interrogated and arrested them, the DSP said.

They both reportedly stole gold ornaments, cash and a motorcycle at Vaddavalli in Sattenapalli.

DSP Viajayabhaskar Reddy appreciated the CI, SI T Ashok Babu, head constable Ravi Kumar, constable Somu, Jacab Babu, Home Guard Prakash.