Cipla, CSIR, IICT to develop up a drug to fight the coronavirus?

Cipla would look after trials, approvals, and mass production of the drugs.

Published: 18th March 2020 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2020 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Pharmaceutical company Cipla and Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CISR) — Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT) have joined hands to develop a drug that can fight viral diseases including coronavirus. IICT has taken up the task to develop active pharma ingredients (APIs) for the drug. When they are developed, it would be handed-over to Cipla, who would then manufacture the drugs. 

Speaking to media persons, IICT director S Chandrasekhar and principal scientist Prathama S Manikar said that Cipla chairman has requested them to manufacture 3 compounds — Favipiravir, Remiesivir and Bolaxivir. Cipla would look after trials, approvals, and mass production of the drugs.

Chandrasekhar said, “Clinical trials have been done on Favipiravir and Remiesivir. It would around 6-10 weeks to make them, but we will start making Bolaxavir now.”Scientists have been able to narrow down the required compounds via artificial intelligence, deep data mining and computational and mathematical models. “We will make 100 gm of the compounds and test them on animals before approaching the regulatory authority for manufacturing the drug,” he added. Earlier, Cipla and IICT had made joined hands to make drugs for AIDS, cancer, etc.

Elective surgeries postponed to avoid local transmission

The Telangana government has issued a directive to stop and postpone all elective surgeries (between March 18 and 25) in teaching and speciality hospitals under the control of the Director of Medical Education, as a preventive measure. Elective surgery is a procedure that is scheduled in advance because it does not involve an emergency. But all regular outpatients services, emergency surgeries and emergency services will continue

