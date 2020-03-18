Corona fear sends police into tizzy,   relief after cop’s son tests negative  

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Panic gripped the Kurnool district police department as the constable, whose son is a research scholar in Germany, and had been put under observation at the Government General Hospital (GGH) with coronavirus symptoms, visited the district police headquarters here on Tuesday. As a precautionary measure, following his visit, all the offices in the police headquarters were closed and the entire area, including the SP’s office was disinfected. The youth had been admitted to the GGH on Monday. SP K Fakeerappa said that the cleaning of the offices was done as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

However, the youth tested negative for coronavirus on Tuesday evening and was duly discharged from the hospital. So far there was no need to quarantine anyone, the SP said. According to official sources, a 27-year-old youth, the son of a head constable, was pursuing PhD in engineering in Germany. He returned from Germany on March 4. He was reportedly suffering from cough, cold and fever, and had been getting medical treatment at some private hospitals for the past few days.

However, the surveillance teams formed by the district medical and health department identified him and shifted him to the Kurnool GGH on Monday evening. Meanwhile, the employees of the police headquarters have been instructed not to attend their duties. The said police constable was working as Special Branch head constable and he visited the district police office to report to his higher officials. With this, the SP directed his subordinates to sanitise all the offices in the district police headquarters, including the SP’s chamber, administrative building and its premises.

All the offices remained closed owing to the coronavirus rumour on Tuesday. The police personnel and officials were not allowed inside the district police office. At last, the police heaved a sigh of relief, as the youth who was admitted to the hospital, was discharged after testing negative for coronavirus.