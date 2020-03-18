Guntur getting ready to tackle coronavirus

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As many as 386 people reportedly came to Guntur from foreign countries on or before February 10, according to officials. Further, grama/ward volunteers were engaged in locating more persons who came to their native in the district from abroad. On Tuesday, collector I Samuel Anand Kumar directed district medical and health officer (DMHO) Dr Y Jasmin to take all precautionary measures to keep coronavirus at bay.

According to available information, 331 persons came to district and around 192 persons were put in isolation for 17 to 28 days. Further 101 persons were in isolation for more than 28 days. The DMHO said 34 beds with special equipment were arranged at Guntur Government Fever Hospital, 16 at Tenali Government Hospital. Further, 15 beds for males and 15 for female and four ICU units were arranged in different places in the district.