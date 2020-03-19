185 students stuck in Malaysia land in Vizag 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: AirAsia A370 flight carrying Indian students stuck in Kuala Lumpur arrived here on Wednesday night. In all, 185 Indian students pursuing MBBS in the Philippines got stuck in Kuala Lumpur airport on their way back home as their flights were suspended following a travel advisory issued by the Centre. The Centre had on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect amid stepped up efforts against the spread of COVID-19. After complete shutdown in the Philippines, in view of spread of COVID-19 cases, the students chose to fly back home. They, however, stuck in transit.

Parents, who were eagerly waiting at the airport, heaved a sigh of relief after ACP Swaroopa Rani stated that no student has any symptoms of the coronavirus.Speaking to TNIE, Sree Phani, parent of Bhavana, thanked the officials for arranging a flight for the safe return of the students. “We would not have booked the tickets if it was intimated to us that the flight would be cancelled. In times like these, any parent would be concerned about the safety of their children. So we asked them to come back after the Philippines announced a complete shutdown,” she said.

the students boarding a bus to reach their

hometowns I G Satyanarayana

She expressed her gratitude to all the officials for ensuring the students’ safe return. Some parents stated that their wards were under constant observation for symptoms of the virus. “The consultancy through which my son went to the Philippines advised him not to return to India, raising concern over the possibility of contamination of the virus in the transit. However, we wanted our children to be with us in times like this so they will not have to face any problem,” said Satyanarayana, another parent.

On arrival at Visakhapatnam, the students expressed gratitude to the officials concerned. “I was worried when we stuck at Kuala Lumpur airport. However, the officials intervened and ensured that all of us reached India safely,” said Bhavana from Kakinada. “We were provided with food and other essentials at Kuala Lumpur. We were screened at all places and the officials were quite helpful,” she added.

All the 185 students were screened at the airport and were divided as per their home towns. Buses were arranged for the students of other districts in the Telugu States, Bengaluru and Chennai to reach their hometowns. The students will be further screened for COVID-19 symptoms once they reach their hometowns.

All the students will be in self-quarantine and under observation by the local health officials of their respective areas. Earlier, a battery of officials and policemen were present at the airport for the smooth passage of students. District Collector V Vinay Chand, who was at the airport supervising the arrangements, said four screening camps were set up to screen the students. He said even quarantine facilities were made ready at VIMS and INS Kalinga.