STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

185 students stuck in Malaysia land in Vizag 

91 students from State, 10 from TS; ACP Swaroopa Rani says that no student shows any symptoms of coronavirus

Published: 19th March 2020 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Students stuck in Kuala Lumpur at Vizag airport on Wednesday

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:   AirAsia A370 flight carrying Indian students stuck in Kuala Lumpur arrived here on Wednesday night. In all, 185 Indian students pursuing MBBS in the Philippines got stuck in Kuala Lumpur airport on their way back home as their flights were suspended following a travel advisory issued by the Centre. The Centre had on Tuesday banned the entry of passengers from Afghanistan, the Philippines and Malaysia to India with immediate effect amid stepped up efforts against the spread of COVID-19. After complete shutdown in the Philippines, in view of spread of COVID-19 cases, the students chose to fly back home. They, however, stuck in transit. 

Parents, who were eagerly waiting at the airport, heaved a sigh of relief after ACP Swaroopa Rani stated that no student has any symptoms of the coronavirus.Speaking to TNIE, Sree Phani, parent of Bhavana, thanked the officials for arranging a flight for the safe return of the students. “We would not have booked the tickets if it was intimated to us that the flight would be cancelled. In times like these, any parent would be concerned about the safety of their children. So we asked them to come back after the Philippines announced a complete shutdown,” she said. 

the students boarding a bus to reach their
hometowns I G Satyanarayana

She expressed her gratitude to all the officials for ensuring the students’ safe return. Some parents stated that their wards were under constant observation for symptoms of the virus. “The consultancy through which my son went to the Philippines advised him not to return to India, raising concern over the possibility of  contamination of the virus in the transit. However, we wanted our children to be with us in times like this so they will not have to face any problem,” said Satyanarayana, another parent.

On arrival at Visakhapatnam, the students expressed gratitude to the officials concerned. “I was worried when we stuck at  Kuala Lumpur airport. However, the officials intervened and ensured that all of us reached India safely,” said Bhavana from Kakinada. “We were provided with food and other essentials at Kuala Lumpur. We were screened at all places and the officials were quite helpful,” she added. 

All the 185 students were screened at the airport and were divided as per their home towns. Buses were arranged for the students of other districts in the Telugu States, Bengaluru and Chennai to reach their hometowns. The students will be further screened for COVID-19 symptoms once they reach their hometowns. 

All the students will be in self-quarantine and under observation by the local health officials of their respective areas. Earlier, a battery of officials and policemen were present at the airport for the smooth passage of students. District Collector V Vinay Chand, who was at the airport supervising the arrangements, said four screening camps were set up to screen the students. He said even quarantine facilities were made ready at VIMS and INS Kalinga.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, rupee slips past 75 per US dollar amid coronavirus scare
Mohan Kumar supplies fish and meet to several food chains in the town including star hotels and small fast food centers | aravind raj
College professor quits job to sell frozen fish, earns Rs 1 lakh a month
A view of Nellore Government General Hospital.
Even patients avoid hospital due to positive case in Nellore
Known for its squeezing traffic routine, Anna Salai near Teynampet wore a deserted look on Wednesday since schools and colleges have shut down following a government order and people were instructed to stay indoors. (Photo | V Tharus Mani)
1,890 with travel history quarantined in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp