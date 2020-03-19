 Andhra Pradesh records second coronavirus case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded the second case of coronavirus with a 23-year-old student, who recently returned from London, testing positive for the virus in Prakasam district. He is presently treated at the isolation ward in the Rajiv Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ongole.



The youngster returned to his native place in Ongole town on March 13. The youngster landed in Bengaluru in Karnataka and from there he went to Hyderabad in Telangana and reached Ongole in a cab.

The very next day, district medical and health officials went to his residence and kept him under observation. After two days, the youngster started complaining of high fever, dry cough and cold and

was shifted to the isolation ward at RIMS on Monday.

CLICK HERE FOR LIVE UPDATES ABOUT CORONAVIRUS

The same day, samples taken from the youngster were sent for tests and they tested positive for coronavirus. As soon as the district administration got the reports on the early hours of Thursday, the district administration convened an emergency meeting and decided to take up massive prevention and awareness programmes to control spread of the virus.



Health officials sprayed disinfectants in the three-kilometre radius of the residence of the youngster and took up awareness programmes in the locality to contain the spread of the virus. People in the locality were asked to venture out of their residences only in case of emergencies.

Here's a snapshot:



No of people identified for observation till now - 883



Samples tested as on date -109



Samples tested positive - 2



Samples tested negative - 94



Results awaited - 13