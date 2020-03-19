STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
APNRTS announces helpline for non-resident telugus

Fourteen-day mandatory quarantine was in effect for passengers travelling from or transiting through China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and UAE.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR:  Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) along with the State government was closely monitoring the spread of coronavirus and latest development in Telugu diaspora, who arrived in India and those who were stranded in foreign countries because of travel restrictions.The State government has asked all foreign returnees to keep themselves into a mandatory 14-day quarantine upon entry into the State. Fourteen-day mandatory quarantine was in effect for passengers travelling from or transiting through China, Iran, Republic of Korea, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and UAE.

The Government of India had prohibited the entry of passengers from all European countries, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK, Afghanistan, Philippines, and Malaysia till March 31.Non-Resident Telugus living abroad were requested to follow the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health in the respective country and also maintain personal hygiene to avoid the spread of coronavirus. The NRTs have been assured that the government is taking all measures for their safety.

APNRT Society has announced 24X7 helpline numbers, which are APNRTS - 0863 - 2340678; +91-85000 27678; Email: helpline@apnrts.com, and Government of Andhara Pradesh - 0866-2410978, Government of India - +91-11-2397 8046. Further, the APNRTS asked people to follow guidelines issued by the health department such as avoid travelling abroad in coming days, avoid touching surfaces usually used by public (railing, door, gates).

