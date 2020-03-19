Notices issued to 49 foreign returnees in Tenali

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tenali civic authorities have issued notices to foreign returnees requesting them to stay in home isolation for 14 days. Reportedly, more than 49 persons have come from foreign countries to Tenali.

Municipal health officers BV Ramana and P Surya Prasad have issued orders as per Andhra Pradesh Epidemic Diseases COVID-19 Regulation 2020 to control the spread of coronavirus.

MHO Ramana asked foreign returnees to restrict their movements as responsible citizens. He also asked their family members to stay in home isolation. He said ANM, Asha staff will observe them regularly. Ramana asked people to cooperate with the authorities to combat coronavirus.

The MHO asked people to inform 24X7 helpline No. 0863-2271492 or control room 0866-2410978 in case of any emergency. Ramana warned that they will book cases against foreign returnees if they fail to inform authorities about their return to home town. Health visitor P Prameela, sanitary inspector A Ramachandra Rao, ward secretary staff P Veerendra, P Mallikharjuna Rao, Ravikanth, Kiran and others were present.