Now, Kakinada GGH to test COVID cases

By Express News Service

KAKINADA : The test reports confirming positive COVID-19 cases could be obtained within three hours at Kakinada Government General Hospital (KGGH) in a few days from now. The required equipment has been installed in the hospital as per the instructions of the ICMR. KGGH Superintendent Dr M Raghavendra Rao said samples of suspected COVID cases would be tested here soon. Reports of the first 10 cases have to be sent to VRDL, Pune, for analysis. After that, all the samples of suspected cases would be tested in KGGH, he informed.