STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Schools, colleges, universities shut till March end in Andhra Pradesh

The CS also wanted officials to ensure private-sector employees work from home and government employees be asked to ensure sanitisation at work.

Published: 19th March 2020 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Students stuck in Kulalampur due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 arrived at the Visakhapatnam International Airport on | G Satyanarayana

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Govt decides to close all educational institutes till end of March; officials to ensure more than 10 persons don’t gather in public places; private sector employees urged to work from home; next 15 days crucial, says Chief Secy

With neighbouring States registering fresh cases of COVID-19, the AP government on Wednesday announced a slew of measures to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus in the State. All government and private educational institutions were told to remain closed till March 31, and authorities were asked to ensure more than 10 people do not gather at any public place. Emphasising the need for social distance to stop the spread of the infection, the government also announced that playgrounds should be closed and all sporting events deferred.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy chaired a meeting with senior government officials, and a decision was taken to declare holidays for all schools, colleges, universities, hostels, polytechnic colleges and coaching centres in the State till March 31. Exams, however, will be held as usual and special buses will be operated for students appearing for examinations.

Later, Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney held a video conference with district collectors to take stock of the situation and issued instructions to them. “Make sure there are no gatherings of more than 10 people at any place. Ensure people practice social distancing (one metre between people) and raise awareness about this,” she said.

The CS also wanted officials to ensure private-sector employees work from home and government employees be asked to ensure sanitisation at work. Though the government did not ask for the closure of hotels, restaurants and bars, it wanted these establishments to adhere to sanitisation protocol in their premises. She wanted officials to ensure there are no large gatherings at commercial establishments such as malls. “The next 15 days are crucial and people should take all possible precautions to avoid the spread of the virus,” she said.

CBSE puts off Class 10, 12 exams; case count up
While COVID-19 cases crossed 150 in India alone, 276 other Indians got added to the list on Wednesday as they had tested positive abroad. The CBSE put off all remaining Classes 10 and 12 board exams till March 31. There is still no indication of community transmission in India, as 820 people with no international travel history or contact with confirmed cases tested negative. PM Modi is scheduled to address the nation at 8 pm on Thursday

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19
India Matters
For representational purposes ( File Photo | Reuters)
In a first, rupee slips past 75 per US dollar amid coronavirus scare
Mohan Kumar supplies fish and meet to several food chains in the town including star hotels and small fast food centers | aravind raj
College professor quits job to sell frozen fish, earns Rs 1 lakh a month
A view of Nellore Government General Hospital.
Even patients avoid hospital due to positive case in Nellore
Known for its squeezing traffic routine, Anna Salai near Teynampet wore a deserted look on Wednesday since schools and colleges have shut down following a government order and people were instructed to stay indoors. (Photo | V Tharus Mani)
1,890 with travel history quarantined in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A volunteer sprays disinfectants in a DTC bus in the wake of coronavirus at Sunehri Pul bus depot,in New Delhi.(Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Coronavirus in Karnataka: Cases rise, state to be under lockdown till March end
Congress leader Digvijay Singh. (Photo| PTI)
How is Congress tackling rebel MLAs holed up in Karnataka?
Gallery
With coronavirus positive cases 150, many states have issued elaborate restrictions to reduce the transmission of virus. The schools, malls, theatres, amusements parks and other places which attracts large crow has been closed. A view of Marina beach in C
COVID-19 impact: With holidays and offices closed, here's how the shutdown in South India looks
A global pandemic is no good sign for Hollywood, which manufactures expensive movies eyeing audience all over the world. From James Bond to new-gen XMen, here are some of the popular flicks that have got the COVID-19 shock so far.
Fast & Furious 9, Disney movies among Hollywood releases postponed due to Coronavirus outbreak | Antlers, Mulan, No Time to Die and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp