Tirupati Balaji temple to shut for devotees in preventive measure against coronavirus

All the vehicles were stopped on the way to the temple and the walkways were also closed.

Published: 19th March 2020 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2020 09:56 PM   |  A+A-

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (File photo|EPS)

By ANI

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) on Thursday decided to close the Balaji temple for the devotees as a precautionary measure against the coronavirus.

However, the priests of the temple will perform the rituals on a daily basis.

The Lord Balaji temple administration had on Wednesday decided to give time slots for darshan to the devotees to avoid gathering of people.

TTD had made elaborate arrangements for screening of the devotees. The pilgrims were being checked at entry points to the hill shrine. Sanitation was being thoroughly taken care of. All public places, roads, buses among others were being sanitized continuously.

India on Thursday reported 13 fresh cases of coronavirus, taking the tally of infected people to 169 in the country.

According to official data provided by the Ministry of Health, as many as 15 people infected by the virus have been discharged after receiving treatment.

