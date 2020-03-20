Curfew like situation prevails in Karimnagar

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: A day after it emerged that seven more Indonesians, who stayed in a local mosque, tested positive for Coronavirus, a curfew like situation prevailed in Karimnagar on Thursday. Of the 12 Indonesians who stayed in the city, eight have tested positive for Covid-19.

All commercial establishments remained shut in the city, as the police conducted an inquiry to find out who all came in close contact with the Indonesian nationals. All roads in Karimnagar wore a deserted look as most residents decided to stay at home.

At the same time, the ASHA teams formed by the Health Department conducted a survey of households in one kilometer radius around the mosque where the Indonesians resided. However, the people were disappointed that no screening tests were conducted.