Follow health advisory strictly to keep Covid at bay: Collector

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar said that all educational institutions, coaching centres and hostels in the district should remain closed till March 31 as per the GO 202 issued by the State government. Addressing a press conference at the Collectorate here on Thursday, he said action would be taken against the educational institutions which hold classes in violation of the GO.

He cautioned SSC students to take all precautionary measures to protect themselves from coronavirus. Cinema halls would also remain closed up to March 31. Sports events scheduled for the last week of this month should be rescheduled or cancelled. The managements of private organisations should explore the possibility of allowing their employees to work from home as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Collector said.

Foreign returnees should stay in isolation at home for a minimum period of 14 days and strictly follow the health advisory. If there is any person with suspected symptoms of coronavirus in their locality, people should inform the matter to the control room authorities on phone No 0863-2271492.

Shopping malls, restaurants, hotels, function halls and other establishments should scan visitors for suspected symptoms of coronavirus. Roadside hotels, eateries and tea stalls should remain closed for the time-being. People and traders should cooperate with the district administration in its efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus by strictly following the health advisory, the Collector said. Guntur Rural SP Ch Vijaya Rao, Joint Collector Dinesh Kumar, Joint Collector-2 Sridhar Reddy, trainee collector Maurya Narapureddy, DRO Satyanarayana, DMHO Yasmin and other officials were present.