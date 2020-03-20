STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tourism’s unorganised labour force takes a hit, 90% lose jobs, wages

However, the worst impact will be faced by people whose businesses revolve around tourism, which will lead to a loss of about `100 crore. 

Published: 20th March 2020 02:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2020 09:36 AM   |  A+A-

By Sudarsan Maharana
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Assessing the impact of coronavirus on the tourism sector, a senior official told TNIE that just the organised sector will suffer losses of about `10-15 core in the next two-three weeks due to the complete shutdown of the tourists’ spots in the State. However, the worst impact will be faced by people whose businesses revolve around tourism, which will lead to a loss of about `100 crore. 

“The whole tourism value chain at family entertainment venues, religious and eco-tourism spots, and historic places all across the state has collapsed. This has already impacted the livelihood of thousands of people working in the unorganised tourism sector which includes travel agents, tour guides, destinations vendors, and eateries. 90% of the sector will witness at least a ‘temporary wage loss’ of about `100 crore in the coming weeks,” said the official. 

Another official added, “In Hyderabad alone, the revenue from tourism spots is around `6 crore per month. Most of that will be lost. At this point, it’s difficult to tell the impact on the unorganised tourism sector, but if the situation continues, it will hit us hard.” The holiday season (from April to July) is also likely to be adversely impacted, unless there is positive news of the progression of virus decreasing, said officials.

Stop foreign flights immediately, says CM
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said that he will suggest to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to cancel the arrival of all international flights to the country immediately. Modi is slated to hold a video conference from Delhi with Chief Ministers on Friday on Coronavirus. “Why the government has to wait till March 22 to stop the arrival of international flights to the country. The Centre should immediately stop the entry of international flights today itself. Coronavirus is not in the country.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
