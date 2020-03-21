STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Intense scrutiny in Vizag to keep coronavirus risk at bay

As many as 114 teams, comprising ANMs, health workers and volunteers, began a door-to-door survey of 7,800 houses around Allipuram to identify people who came in contact with the infected.

Published: 21st March 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

People stand in line outside a departmental store to buy supplies after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Vizag

People stand in line outside a departmental store to buy supplies after a positive case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Vizag (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam is on high alert after its first positive case of COVID-19 was reported on Thursday.

As many as 114 teams, comprising ANMs, health workers and volunteers, began a door-to-door survey of 7,800 houses around Allipuram to identify people who came in contact with the infected.

The patient is a 65-year-old who flew from Hyderabad to Mecca on February 26. He returned on March 10, boarded AC coach B1 of the Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express the next day, reached Vizag on March 12, and took an auto to his house at Vivekananda Nagar in Allipuram.

On March 14, he developed a cold and cough, and visited Suraksha Diagnostic Centre in Marripalem. He went there again on March 17, and doctors referred him to the Government TB and Chest Hospital, where he was admitted to the isolation ward and his samples were sent to SVIMS, Tirupati for testing. On March 19, the test results returned positive.

Three of patient’s kin shifted to isolation ward

Meanwhile, GVMC and DMHO authorities swung into action and cordoned off the area within a one-km radius of Allipuram.

The locality was sprayed with disinfectants, and three members of the infectee’s family were shifted to the isolation ward as a precautionary measure.

Their samples have been sent to SVIMS, Tirupati for testing. Vehicular traffic was disrupted from morning as officials cordoned off the region.

Visakhapatnam Joint Collector M Venugopal Reddy said the entire Allipuram was divided into two zones, with the contaminated zone being the region within a three-km radius from the infectee’s house and the buffer zone being within a five-km radius.

“Health teams are visiting all houses and people with symptoms are being identified and shifted to the quarantine ward at VIMS for 14 days,” he said.

The doctor who first treated the old man went into self-isolation at his residence. It has come to light that between March 12 and 17, the infectee visited his relatives. Officials are working on tracking all those who came in contact with the infectee. 

Railway officials were asked for details of the passengers who travelled in the same compartment of the Visakhapatnam-Kacheguda Express that day, so they can be traced and quarantined.

However, they did not disclose why Marripalem, where the old man went twice, was not cordoned off and a door-to-door survey taken up to trace those who came into contact with him. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vizag coronavirus coronavirus scare
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Coronavirus Karnataka: State govt to set up 5000 oxygen facilitated beds and 500 ventilators
A mother and child wearing protective masks in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak, at Safdarjung Hospital on Wednesday | Shekhar Yadav
Coronavirus: Dos and Donts, as given by a doctor who treated coronavirus in Rajasthan
Gallery
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the package aims to revive the economy and bring solace to various sectors which are reeling under COVID-19 scare. (Photo | EPS)
Kerala govt announces Rs 20,000 crore special package to tackle coronavirus; highlights
Social distancing is crucial in beating the coronavirus pandemic. With holidays and work from home imposed to control the virus, temples in India have joined the wagon. Here's the list of temples closed for the devotees.
COVID-19 impact: Here are the temples in India that have been shut down
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp