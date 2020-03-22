Andhra Pradesh reports sixth COVID-19 case as Visakhapatnam woman tests positive

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another positive case of COVID-19 was reported in Visakhapatnam taking the total number to 6 in Andhra Pradesh. The 49-year old woman was in close contact with the 65-year-old man, who returned from Mecca in Saudi Arabia and tested positive on Sunday evening.

According to officials, the woman was admitted to the Chest Hospital on Friday and samples were sent for testing on the same day. The results came on Sunday and she was tested positive. Meanwhile, all other victims, one each in Nellore, Ongole, Kakinada, and Visakahaptnam are undergoing treatment and their condition was reported to be stable.

On Sunday, 13 more suspect cases of COVID-19 were admitted to government hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Kakinada and Anantapur districts. Four family members and a friend of the 22-year-old youth, who returned from London to Rajamahendravaram via Hyderabad and tested positive on Saturday evening, were admitted to the isolation ward in Kakinada Government General Hospital.

Meanwhile, seven suspect cases were admitted to the isolation ward at the government chest hospital in Visakhapatnam. At the Guntakal railway station in Anantapur district on Sunday afternoon, a 58-year-old, man traveling from Mumbai to Bengaluru in Kurla Express (Train Number 11013) was detained on the complaint of his co-passengers, as he was suffering from high fever and coughing. Railway officials acting immediately delinked the compartment and sent the train to Coimbatore.

The suspect patient, who hails from Hosur in Tamil Nadu was traveling in the III AC compartment - B2 and was found to have come from Saudi Arabia to Mumbai. He was not in a position to give his details. He was shifted to the isolation ward in Guntakal Government General Hospital and his samples sent for testing.