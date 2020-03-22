STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dial 100 to inform about coronavirus suspects fleeing quarantine: Andhra SP

Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal asked people to inform them about people who are avoiding quarantine or isolation.

Published: 22nd March 2020 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2020 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus, Karnataka

A passenger being stamped after screening at Mangaluru airport. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: With instances of foreign returnees or people suspected to be infected with coronavirus hiding information and avoiding isolation, Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kaushal asked people to inform them about people who are avoiding quarantine or isolation.

The SP attended a review meeting on protective measures on COVID-19 along with Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas and ministers Balineni Srinivas Reddy and Adimulapu Suresh and District Collector Pola Bhaskar. 

“It has been observed that some coronavirus infected or suspects are deliberately hiding information about the infection to them and avoiding the testing, quarantine and isolation treatment,’’ the SP observed.
“Endangering the public life is a criminal offence.

The government ordered the police to be intolerant to this kind of behaviour of corona infected or suspected persons and file criminal cases under special sections against those who put public health to risk,’’ the SP said.  Helpline number to inform about suspects - 9121102109 or Dial 100

Coronavirus Coronavirus andhra COVID 19 Coronavirus Outbreak Siddharth Kaushal
Comments

