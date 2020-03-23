STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
London-returnee tests positive for coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, count now seven

The state government identified 14,038 people who returned from various foreign countries in the last few days and kept 11,560 under home isolation.

Published: 23rd March 2020 09:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 09:24 PM   |  A+A-

Police sending back commuters at Maddilapalem Junction in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: As the state administration enforced a virtual curfew to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh, the total number of the virus- hit cases shot up to seven on Monday with a youth, who returned to Visakhapatnam from London, testing positive.

One of the seven patients has already recovered and has been discharged from hospital in Nellore after a second test turned negative, the State Medical and Health Department said.

The department sent 181 samples for examination following suspicion of coronavirus, and 166 of them tested negative.

The result of eight more samples was awaited, the department said in the latest bulletin.

Another 52 are undergoing treatment with symptoms in hospitals while another 2,426 completed the 28-day observation period.

Meanwhile, the state government attached four IAS officers to the Medical and Health Department to coordinate the anti-coronavirus measures.

While the Central government declared three districts Visakhapatnam, Krishna and Prakasam as high risk, prohibitory orders under Sections 133 and 144 Cr P C have been clamped in at least seven districts of the state till March 31.

