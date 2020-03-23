STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth in Andhra Pradesh's Palapadu spray bleaching powder on streets amid coronavirus scare

Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the State, a few youngsters from Palapadu near Narasaraopet, came together and sprayed bleaching powder on the streets in the early hours of Sunday.

Published: 23rd March 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Youngsters from Palapadu spray bleaching powder on the streets

Youngsters from Palapadu spray bleaching powder on the streets. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the State, a few youngsters from Palapadu near Narasaraopet, came together and sprayed bleaching powder on the streets in the early hours of Sunday. The youngsters purchased bleaching powder with the help of donations received from the villagers.

Earlier, the youngsters distributed books to Zilla Parishad and primary school students in the village. They also installed an RO plant to supply drinking water to locals. Ch Satyanarayana Reddy, a resident, said they were creating awareness among public on COVID-19.

He asked the villagers to inform ANM and Asha staff if any foreign returnee comes to village. G Sujit, P Venkateswarlu, K Chenchi Reddy, T Siva, Y Srinivasa Reddy and others also participated in the Janata Curfew.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh coronavirus COVID 19 Coronavirus AP bleaching powder Narasaraopet
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Belling the corona cat: Naveen Patnaik, OPS and India clap for India's covid warriors
Centre has advised State Governments to issue appropriate orders to allow only essential services to operate in virus-hit 75 districts. (Photo | Parveen negi, EPS)
Coronavirus: Death toll rises to 7; Centre advises virus-hit states to lockdown 75 districts
Gallery
Find out the last wish and moments of death row convicts before they were executed.
Nirbhaya convicts to Ajmal Kasab: This is what their last wish was before they were hanged
Rabindranath Tagore's 'Hard Times'
World Poetry Day 2020: Poems of hope, faith to read during days of coronavirus pandemic, social distancing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp