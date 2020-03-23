Youth in Andhra Pradesh's Palapadu spray bleaching powder on streets amid coronavirus scare

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Amid rising cases of coronavirus in the State, a few youngsters from Palapadu near Narasaraopet, came together and sprayed bleaching powder on the streets in the early hours of Sunday. The youngsters purchased bleaching powder with the help of donations received from the villagers.

Earlier, the youngsters distributed books to Zilla Parishad and primary school students in the village. They also installed an RO plant to supply drinking water to locals. Ch Satyanarayana Reddy, a resident, said they were creating awareness among public on COVID-19.

He asked the villagers to inform ANM and Asha staff if any foreign returnee comes to village. G Sujit, P Venkateswarlu, K Chenchi Reddy, T Siva, Y Srinivasa Reddy and others also participated in the Janata Curfew.