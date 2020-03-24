Andhra HC stays GO allocating house sites to poor in capital Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday passed an interim stay order on GO No 107 issued by the State government on February 14, 2020, allocating 1,250 acres of land for distribution of house sites for the poor under ‘Navarathanlu - Pedalandiriiki Indlu’ (Housing for poor) scheme.

The court also issued stay order on the implementation of GO 44 issued on February 12 for convenience deed. Dealing with the petitions filed in the court challenging the two GOs, the High Court division bench comprising Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy issued directions to the government in this regard.

Patan Munna, Hari Govind Prasad of Rayapudi, M Nanda Kishore of Krishnaiahpalem, Kolli Sambasiva Rao of Thullur in Guntur district filed petitions separately in the High Court. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice JK Maheshwari heard the arguments in the case and reserved the order.

On Monday, the Chief Justice was not available, but with his consent in writing, the division bench comprising Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy passed the interim stay order.

The court made it clear that lands pooled for the capital city Amaravati are not to be given as house sites for the poor and observed that the manner in which GO 107 was issued was not proper. In its 62-page interim order, the court said only Land Allotment Scrutiny Committee (LASC) or CRDA are empowered to issue house sites. Issuing a GO to enable the government to directly allocate the house sites is intervening in the CRDA rules, the court observed. The State government cannot intervene in the CRDA matters, the court made it clear and stressed that government measures should not be in contravention to the CRDA rules.