STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra HC stays GO allocating house sites to poor in capital Amaravati

The court also issued stay order on the implementation of GO 44 issued on February 12 for convenience deed.

Published: 24th March 2020 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court of Andhra Pradesh on Monday passed an interim stay order on GO No 107 issued by the State government on February 14, 2020, allocating 1,250 acres of land for distribution of house sites for the poor under ‘Navarathanlu - Pedalandiriiki Indlu’ (Housing for poor) scheme.

The court also issued stay order on the implementation of GO 44 issued on February 12 for convenience deed. Dealing with the petitions filed in the court challenging the two GOs, the High Court division bench comprising Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy issued directions to the government in this regard.

Patan Munna, Hari Govind Prasad of Rayapudi, M Nanda Kishore of Krishnaiahpalem, Kolli Sambasiva Rao of Thullur in Guntur district filed petitions separately in the High Court. A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice JK Maheshwari heard the arguments in the case and reserved the order.

On Monday, the Chief Justice was not available, but with his consent in writing, the division bench comprising Justice AV Sesha Sai and Justice M Satyanarayana Murthy passed the interim stay order.

The court made it clear that lands pooled for the capital city Amaravati are not to be given as house sites for the poor and observed that the manner in which GO 107 was issued was not proper. In its 62-page interim order, the court said only Land Allotment Scrutiny Committee (LASC) or CRDA are empowered to issue house sites. Issuing a GO to enable the government to directly allocate the house sites is intervening in the CRDA rules, the court observed. The State government cannot intervene in the CRDA matters, the court made it clear and stressed that government measures should not be in contravention to the CRDA rules.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Amaravati Navarathanlu Pedalandiriiki Indlu
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp