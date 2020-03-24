STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Give Rs 5,000, two-month ration to poor families, Naidu urges CM Jagan

Expressing concern over the increasing coronavirus cases and casualties in many countries, Naidu drew the attention of the State  government to worsening pandemic in Italy, Spain and Iran.

Published: 24th March 2020 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2020 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu shot off an open letter to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday urging him to give two months’ ration and Rs 5,000 for the poor and take steps to controll milk and vegetable prices.

Expressing concern over the increasing coronavirus cases and casualties in many countries, Naidu drew the attention of the State  government to the worsening pandemic in Italy, Spain and Iran. He said that the World Health Organisation has asked countries to initiate stern measures other than just lockdown in order to effectively contain the mass spread of the deadly virus.

Underscoring the need for expediting preventive measures on a war-footing in accordance with the Modi government’s latest guidelines,  he said that nearly 15,000 foreign returnees have entered Andhra Pradesh and all of them should undergo isolation with special focus on creating awareness among their family members, relatives and social contacts.

Naidu urged the Chief Minister to take immediate steps for rescuing the daily wage workers and poor families whose livelihood has come under severe threat because of lack of work during the lockdown. The government should provide poor families with two months ration consisting of rice, edible oil, pulses, sugar, vegetables and other essential commodities. This should be delivered at their doorsteps. In addition, Rs 5,000 financial assistance should be given to each family in this time of distress. Expressing concern over soaring prices of vegetables, Naidu urged the government to intervene and ensure reasonable prices for milk, vegetables and all other essential commodities.  He asked the government to designate some hospitals as exclusive corona treatment facilities with isolation wards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu naidu TDP YSRC
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Corporation has deployed 15 sprayer trucks to disinfect several buildings in the city. Picture taken at Rippon Building on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
Coronavirus: Chennai Corporation to paste “Do Not Enter” stickers in houses under quarantine
Police advise riders to avoid unnecessary travel in Kerala Kozhikode on Sunday. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Coronavirus: As cases surge to 95, Kerala CM announces lockdown
Gallery
With Tamil Nadu all set to go into lockdown from 6 pm on Tuesday, shops other than those selling essential commodities like milk, meat and groceries will not function. How about eateries, meat stalls and government offices? Find out here. (Photos | EPS)
Tamil Nadu lockdown: From hospitals to food delivery, what services will be affected and exempted. Find out
Bollywood 'Queen' Kangana Ranaut has entertained movie buffs with several outstanding performances throughout her career of nearly a decade and a half. Her journey from being a girl from a small village in Himachal Pradesh with starry dreams to a National
Happy birthday Kangana Ranaut: Check out 10 must watch films of the Bollywood 'Queen'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp