Telugu medium school in each mandal headquarters in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The State government, which is all set to introduce English medium in all government schools, has decided to convert all primary, upper primary, high schools, from Class I to VI, under all managements into English medium from the coming academic year. The government, however, has granted permission to continue one Telugu medium school at each mandal headquarters for the students, who wish to study in Telugu medium.

This decision was taken following court directions on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by a petitioner for continuing Telugu medium schools also in the State. During the hearing of the PIL, the Commissioner, School Education, proposed continuation of one school in Telugu medium in all districts.He also requested the court to permit all minor medium schools such as Urdu, Tamil, Kannada, Odia to continue classes in their respective mediums.

The government accepted the proposal and stated that these minor medium schools, under all managements except unaided schools, may continue with their respective mediums.

In an order, the government stated that transportation charges shall be paid to the students travelling from villages beyond the neighbourhood of the school as per the rates and procedure laid down under the Annual Work Plan & Budget (AWP&B) of Samagrashiksha from time to time for providing access to school.

Govt instructions

One school should be identified by the mandal educational officer concerned to run/continue Telugu medium school at mandal headquarters

Wide publicity should be given on the location of Telugu medium school in the said mandal to enable parents to join/continue their children in such schools

Telugu is a compulsory subject in all remaining schools which will run in English and other vernacular language media

SCERT should take necessary action for designing and development of textbooks and teacher handbooks

Enure supply of Telugu medium textbooks to the schools

