Andhra Pradesh government to distribute ration, cash relief at doorsteps

By PTI

MACHILIPATNAM: People in Andhra Pradesh will get free ration at their door steps on March 29 in view of the nationwide lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus, state Civil Supplies Minister Kodali Srivenkateswara Rao said on Wednesday.

The ration cardholders need not visit the public distribution system (PDS) shops for biometric verification as the process has been suspended in view of the current situation, he told reporters here.

April's quota of rice, as well as 1 kg of thoor dal, would be distributed to ration card holders through village volunteers, he said.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy had on March 22 said free ration, including dal, would be supplied to the poor while a monetary assistance of Rs 1,000 per family also would be handed out in view of the lockdown.

The cash assistance will be distributed to all ration card holders on April 4 through the village volunteers, Rao said appealing to the public to cooperate with the government in containing the spread of COVID-19, which has so far affected eight people in the state.