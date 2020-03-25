STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

VRDLs to test 1K samples per day

4 more labs proposed; principals of med colleges told to take up temporary recruitment

Published: 25th March 2020 09:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2020 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With increase in suspected cases of coronavirus, the State government as part of its measures to contain and prevent the spread of COVID-19, had decided to increase the combined capacity of the Virology Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs) to test 1,000 samples per day.

The VRDLs are available at SVIMS, Tirupati, Siddhartha Medical College in Vijayawada and at Government General Hospitals at Kakinada and Anantapur.The State government is proposing to set up four more labs at the government medical colleges in Kadapa and Guntur and at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam.

Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy, in a GO issued on Tuesday, directed the principals of medical colleges where the labs are already operating or will be set up to engage the required manpower in coordination with heads of department of microbiology for the next six months. These appointments can done through walk-in-interviews. For this, the government had released an amount of `5 lakh to each of the seven medical college labs for purchasing lab consumables and other safety utilities like personal protective equipment and others.

“The principals shall ensure that the labs work on 24X7 basis with appropriate shifts,’’ the GO read.
The government said that any shortage of equipment or consumables and manpower shall be informed in advance to the CEO, Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Care Trust, who is the State nodal officer of VRDL.
The Director of Medical Education was asked to depute research scientists, research assistants and lab technicians available in other medical colleges, where VRDLs are not available as of now, to VRDLs in Vizag, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Anantapur and Kadapa districts for temporary period or till the temporary recruitment is done.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Doctor's take: How I cured coronavirus using anti-HIV drugs
Expert Advice: What diabetics need to do in the time of coronavirus
Coronavirus: What you can do, fake news and other questions answered
COVID Warrior Dr Raman Sharma
Don't Panic! Coronavirus warrior Dr Raman Sharma's advice

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers take a coffee and smoke break in Spain. (Photo| AFP)
Coronavirus: Karnataka, Kerala report fresh cases as India tally crosses 600
Kabul Gurudwara attacked by ISIS; over 20 Sikhs dead
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown across the country for 21 days from Tuesday midnight, asserting that social distancing is the only way out for the country in its decisive battle against the coronavirus. As per the guidelines
COVID-19: PM Modi puts India under lockdown for 21 days; find out what services are open, what stays shut
Several Kollywood top stars including Ranini, Suriya, Karthi and Vijay Sethupati, besides many filmmakers have pitched in to help the Film Employees Federation of South India (FEFSI) members. (Photo | EPS)
Rajini to Vijay Sethupathi: Kollywood stars rush to help film folk hit by coronavirus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp