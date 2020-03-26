Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 1 crore for PM's COVID-19 relief fund
The Telugu film star also announced another Rs 50 lakh each to the CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the Jana Sena Party said in a release.
AMARAVATI: Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced a donation of Rs one crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief measures.
He also announced another Rs 50 lakh each to the CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the party said in a release.
Jana Sena is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in AP and Telangana.
Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu also announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF.
TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar decided to spend Rs one crore from his MPLADS on Covid-19 relief measures in Krishna district.
Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu allotted Rs 70 lakh from his MPLADS to his native district.
The MPs wrote letters to the respective district Collectors in this regard.
YSR Congress MP from Machilipatnam V Balashowry decided to allot Rs 4 crore from his MPLADS funds to the CMRF.
The AP Non-Gazetted Officers' Association, AP Secretariat Association and APSRTC Employees Union have donated a day's salary towards Covid-19 relief measures.
The employees' leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Chandrasekhar Reddy and Venkatram Reddy handed over a letter in this regard to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.
Actor Ramcharan Tej announced a total donation of Rs 70 lakh to the PMRF and CMRF of Andhra and Telangana.