Amid COVID-19 lockdown in Andhra, Rs 1 lakh-worth liquor stolen from government-run shop

According to the police, the incident came to light when the watchman was cleaning the store premises and found that a big hole was made on the backside of the government liquor shop.

Published: 27th March 2020 02:23 PM

By Express News Service

ELURU: Taking advantage of the lockdown imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19, unidentified miscreants burgled a government liquor shop in Chataparru village of Eluru rural mandal, West Godavari district during small hours of Friday and decamped with Rs 1 lakh worth liquor bottles 

According to the police, the incident came to light when the watchman was cleaning the store premises and found that a big hole was made on the backside of the government liquor shop. The shop has been closed for the past six days, as part of COVID-19 preventive measures. 

On being alerted of the incident, the shop supervisor and other officials concerned rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. They found that Rs 1 lakh worth liquor bottles were missing.

On average, the shop does Rs 1.5 lakh business per day and Rs 4 lakh worth stock is kept in the shop. 

Based on the complaint from the shop supervisor, Eluru rural police registered a case and took up investigation. They suspect that it could be the handiwork of liquor addicts in the area, as there has been no sale of liquor for the past one week. 

