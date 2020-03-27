STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Arrange transportation facilities for farm produce: Naidu

Naidu also appealed to the government to stop its three-capital decision considering its dire consequences on the farmers and workers in Amaravati region.

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Leader of the Opposition and TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday appealed to the government to  withdraw the decision to have three capitals in the State considering the “strong feelings” among the people against it.

In a series of tweets, the former chief minister explained how the Amaravati farmers, farm labourers, women and youth are continuing their agitation despite the health risks from coronavirus by taking all precautionary measures such as social distancing at the protest camps in Amaravati villages. 

Naidu also appealed to the government to stop its three-capital decision considering its dire consequences on the farmers and workers in Amaravati region.

Meanwhile, Naidu called upon his party cadre and leaders to rise above politics and join hands with other organisations to combat COVID-19 unitedly. He stressed the need for showing dedication and commitment in the fight against the deadly epidemic.

