COVID-19 lockdown: Andhra youth dies after 'falling on stone' while trying to flee from police

Veerabhadraiah and others reportedly gathered at village square at night to discuss the day’s events, when two constables from the Isvi police station arrived to ensure people were staying indoors.

Published: 27th March 2020 09:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2020 09:10 AM

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A 21-year-old allegedly died while fleeing from the police, who were trying to enforce the nationwide lockdown, at Pedda Harivanam village in Adoni mandal on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Veerabhadraiah, an agricultural labourer from Pedda Harivanam.

On seeing the cops, the villagers ran helter-skelter, and later complained they were chased by the lathi-wielding policemen. They said the police roughed up Veerabhadraiah, and he fell and died while trying to flee.

When contacted, Isvi Sub-Inspector Asha Latha said that on hearing the police siren, the villagers fled.

The youth may have been inebriated, and Veerabhadraiah died after falling on a stone on the uneven road, she added. A case has been registered and the body was sent to Adoni Area Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed at the Pondugula Over Bridge in Dachepalle mandal of Guntur district on Thursday evening, when hundreds of people waiting to enter Andhra Pradesh from Telangana pelted stones at the police, who retaliated by lathicharging them. Two youngsters and two policemen were injured in the clash.

