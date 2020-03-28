STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh call centres flooded with coronavirus calls

While some calls are made to request officials to spray disinfectants in their colonies, some other callers are complaining about people venturing out during the lockdown.

For representational purposes

By Ritika Arun Vaishali
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The call centres set up across the State are receiving hundreds of calls per day with people asking various questions related to coronavirus. While majority of calls are made to seek preventive steps that need to be taken, some others are made by those suffering from cold and fever to know if they have been affected by the virus.

“People call and tell that they are suffering from cold and fever. They ask what should be done and if they are affected by the virus. For such calls, we ask them the details such as for how many days are they suffering from the said ailment, if they took any medicines etc. As per the information provided by the callers, we guide them if they need to go to the doctor or observe isolation,” said B Manjusha, who works for Krishna district call centre.

While some calls are made to request officials to spray disinfectants in their colonies, some other callers are complaining about people venturing out during the lockdown. Several migrants have made calls seeking help in terms of transportation and shelter after the lockdown was announced. Some also call to ask us if any new cases have been tested positive and from which area, she added.

Vijayawada
