Miscreants break into liquor store, steal booze worth Rs 1 lakh in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 28th March 2020 01:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2020 01:41 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

ELURU: Taking advantage of the lockdown, unidentified miscreants broke into a government liquor store in Eluru rural mandal of West Godavari district in the early hours of Friday and made away with booze worth `1 lakh. However, they did not touch any of the cash in the shop.

The store in Chataparru village had been shut for the past six days due to the lockdown, and the theft came to light when the watchman noticed a big hole in the wall at the back of the store.

On being alerted, the shop supervisor and other officials rushed to the spot and found that bottles worth `1 lakh were missing. On an average, the shop fetches `1.5 lakh per day, and holds stock worth `4 lakh.
Government liquor shops in the State usually sell two or three brands of alcohol, including cheap liquor, but this one reportedly had booze manufactured by prominent brands.

The watchman said he was asleep when the miscreants dismantled the wall of the shop, raising doubts as to whether he too was involved in the crime.The Eluru rural police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

