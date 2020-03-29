Two killed in road mishaps during lockdown

By Express News Service

KAKINADA/GUNTUR: Two persons were killed in two separate incidents due to the measures taken in view of the 21-day lockdown imposed in the State. In East Godavari, a 35-year-old biker died after crashing into ropes tied on the Road-Cum-Rail bridge, which connects the two Godavari districts, to prevent the movement of people on Friday night. The incident took place on Friday night and there were no street lights at the scene where the mishap took place. No warning signs were set up by the police to caution people about the rope barricades.

The deceased, R Rajasekhar, was a lab technician at a private clinic in Rajahmundry and was returning home in Kovvur on his two-wheeler. He did not noticed the rope barricades on the flyover and crashed into it at a high speed and suffered severe head injuries, Rajahmundry II Town inspector B Venkateswara Rao said. A 108 ambulance reached the spot, with paramedical staff. However, by then, Rajasekhar had collapsed. Rajahmundry police said they barricaded the flyover anticipating that the West Godavari district stopped movement of vehicles from their side.

When the issue was brought to the notice of Director General of Police Gautam Sawang during a media briefing at Vijayawada, the top cop termed it as an unfortunate incident. In a similar incident, a rope fitted to restrain public activity to contain covid-19 took the life of a person at Pundla of Bapatla mandal in Guntur district.

According to reports reaching here, K Subba Rao was returning to the village but the rope fitted across the main road caught his neck and got tightened as a noose on March 25. According to Bapatla rural CI K Srinivasa Reddy, the 65-year-old, who was on a motorcycle, suffered injuries as he failed to notice the rope even when two volunteers were stationed at the scene to alert the motorists. Locals immediately shifted him to a hospital.