Balaji new Kurnool civic chief

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The State government has reportedly shunted out Kurnool Municipal Corporation Commissioner S Ravindra Babu as the number of Covid-19 cases are increasing day-by-day. The Kurnool city has reported 231 cases so far and the district 386. IAS officer DK Balaji from Paderu, working as ITDA project officer, has been appointed new KMC Commissioner. However, District Collector G Veerapandian said that Ravindra Babu was relieved because of his health condition.