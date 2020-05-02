STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Death due to coronavirus or comorbidity in Vishakhapatnam? Experts to decide

Until it was ratified by the committee, the death cannot be construed as coronavirus death, he said. Officials launched a drive to trace the contacts of the man.

Published: 02nd May 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2020 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

coronavirus, swab sample

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A 62-year-old man, who was admitted to King George Hospital for kidney ailment, died soon after hospitalisation here on Thursday.

Doctors sent his swabs for test as he was having comorbid symptoms. However, even before lab reports, which confirmed Covid-19 positive, were received his body was handed over to his family members as it was initially thought it was a normal death.

They took away the body to their residence at Chengalraopeta in the city. As many as 40 doctors, nurses, ward boys and sanitation staff at KGH were sent for quarantine and they were asked to undergo Covid-19 test. 

Andhra Medical College principal PV Sudhakar said, in a statement here on Friday, that the elderly man who was suffering from acute kidney problem visited several private hospitals before being admitted to KGH. He died at the hospital within an hour after he was admitted.

He said though the man tested positive an eight-member expert committee headed by the medical education director will ascertain whether he died due to kidney failure or coronavirus.

Until it was ratified by the committee, the death cannot be construed as coronavirus death, he said. Officials launched a drive to trace the contacts of the man.

Meanwhile, the entire Chengalraopeta is now under the GVMC  control and a massive sanitisation drive was taken up in the locality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
coronavirus Vishakhapatnam covid 19
Coronavirus
For representational purposes
This is why you have to keep your nose covered
A person sitting at Burma Bazaar near Parry's corner, in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
The homeless are feeling the pinch of lockdown
Representational image (Express Illustration| Prabha Shankar)
‘Systemic exclusion to blame for migrants’ plight’
Healthcare officials bid farewell to the oldest patient in the country to recover from COVID-19 at the Karur GMCH (Photo | Express)
95-yr-old TN woman India's oldest to recover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Rishi Kapoor joined Twitter in January, 2010, and became an instant cyber sensation. Over the past decade he had been, by turns, regaling, informing, and triggering off debates routinely with his blunt statements on social media.
Bidding farewell to a Kapoor son: Remembering Rishi's moves, grooves and stardom
Gallery
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
Real Madrid, AC Milan, LA Galaxy and of course- Manchester United... The former English captain established wherever he went to play the game. The stylish man, best known for his bendy free kicks and pristine crosses, is a darling of not just the fans but his contemporaries too. Here are 10 interesting quotes about the midfielder that you will like to read on his birthday.
David Beckham turns 44: 10 quotes that explain what football genius the Manchester United great was! Cristiano Ronaldo, Sir Alex Ferguson, Zinedine Zidane and others...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp