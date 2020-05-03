STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
43,568 stranded migrants return home by road in Andhra Pradesh

He added that the ticket fare would be 50 per cent more than the regular fare.

Migrant labor waiting to go back to their home places at Sub Collector office in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As many as 43,568 stranded migrant labourers were sent back to their hometowns across the state through 1,470 special services operated by the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) from April 28 till Saturday, RTC executive director (operations) KS Brahmanandha Reddy told TNIE. Reddy added the corporation, on April 29, operated 159 buses from Guntur to several places in Kurnool district to relocate 4,641 stranded farm workers. 

Of the total, 25,000 were taken to Guntur district, 7,000 to Prakasam and 6,300 to Kurnool, he informed, adding that instructions were given to regional managers to coordinate with the district administrations for the transportation. The official added that the RTC would continue the services for one more week and then draft a detailed report, which will be submitted to the state government for payment of bills pertaining to the special services operated. He added that the ticket fare would be 50 per cent more than the regular fare.

Shramik Specials
After the Centre extended lockdown for the second time, South Central Railway (SCR) has extended cancellation of passenger trains till May 17. Freight and parcel trains shall continue to operate during the period. In addition, ‘Shramik Special’ trains will be operated for registered migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and others stranded in different parts of the country. 

These special trains will be run only on request of governments and as per the guidelines by the Ministry of Home Affairs. Those who’d like to avail the service would have to seek permission from the state governments. Without such permission, no ticket will be issued to any individual and no request from any group or individual will be entertained, according to a press release by the SCR.

2,182 sent back from Krishna
2,182 of 43,562 stranded migrants were sent home from Krishna district in 63 RTC buses,  said collector A Md Imtiaz on Saturday. 562 of them were sent back on Friday

