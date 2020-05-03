STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nuzvid on alert after 2 auto drivers test +ve

Officials said one of the drivers had come in contact with a vegetable vendor, who was found to be a carrier himself on April 28.

Published: 03rd May 2020 03:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2020 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

As lockdown continues, a few men relax in their apartment in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Two autorickshaw drivers, one from Gandhi Nagar in Nuzvid and the other from Pothireddypally village, are among the 12 persons from Krishna district who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, taking the district’s total cases to 258. 

Officials said one of the drivers had come in contact with a vegetable vendor, who was found to be a carrier himself on April 28. He was shifted to the state Covid-19 hospital in Vijayawada and his family was shifted to a quarantine centre. 

Nuzvid sub collector Swapnil Dinakar Pundakar said following the positive cases reported in the last couple of days, wards 23, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28 were declared red zones and the entire town was disinfected with sodium hypochlorite solution on Saturday. Special check posts were arranged in Agiripalli village.

Meanwhile, the remaining ten cases were from Vijayawada. Among them, six cases were from Krishna Lanka, and one each from Karmika Nagar, Nunna and Chitti Nagar localities. In Nunna, an elderly woman tested positive, and officials said she didn’t have any travel history and might have contracted the virus from another infectee. In Krishna Lanka and Karmika Nagar, positive cases were reported among persons who came in contact with a lorry driver and a foreign returnee.

Collector A Md Imtiaz said geographical quarantine procedure was being followed in the city to prevent the further spread of Covid-19. “Instructions have been given to the officials concerned to strengthen vigil at Karmika Nagar, Krishna Lanka, Ajith Singh Nagar, Vidyadharapuram and Khuddus Nagar by using the procedure.” “Lack of social distancing and public violating the lockdown norms are the major reasons for the spread of the virus in the respective localities,” he observed. Speaking about the medical preparedness in the district, the collector added medical teams have collected 12,113 samples so far, of which 10,289 tested negative and reports of 1566 samples were yet to arrive. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Police personnel wearing PPE suit checking the documents of a commuter in New Delhi. This image is used for representational purposes. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
41 people from single building test COVID-19 positive in Delhi
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Employment, salaries among top complaints in lockdown
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: Trains, buses arranged for migrants amidst lockdown

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4
Gallery
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
Widely regarded as the country's greatest ever filmmaker, Satyajit Ray's creative journey of almost four decades was littered with masterpieces. On his 99th birth anniversary, here are some rare images that show the life and times of the legendary director. (Photo | EPS)
Satyajit Ray at 99: Doffing our hat to a master filmmaker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp