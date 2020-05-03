Ray of hope as Guntur reports fewer cases

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In a good news of sorts, no person has tested positive for coronavirus in nine of the 12 cluster containment zones in Guntur city over the past five days. However, two cases were reported from Srinivasarao Thota on April 29 and May 1; and one each from Anandapet, Gunturvarithota and Old Guntur on April 28, April 30 and May 2, respectively.

Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) officials said Mangaldas Nagar, Sangadigunta, Kummari Bazaar, LB Nagar, Srinivasarao Thota, Dargah Manyam, RTC Colony, Auto Nagar, Koritapadu (including Chaitanyapuri), Radla Bazaar, Brodipet and Gorantla have not reported any positive case for the past five days due to strict implementation of containment measures.

Of the 680 samples tested over the last five days, only five tested positive, they added. As many as 79 patients have been discharged from Guntur hospitals, and advised to remain in home isolation for 14 days.

Meanwhile, as part of the GMC’s plan to cover an area of 150 square km in containment zones every day, two disinfectant sprayers from Japan, a mist sprayer and 12 tankers were arranged. The GMC has formed 22 teams, with five workers in each team, to disinfect more than 30,000 houses per day.

It may be noted here that 80 CCTVs were installed in 20 red zones of the district, and their number was increased by 60 with the support of police department after Brodipet and Gorantla were included in the red zones. Civic chief C Anuradha said the GMC has intensified disinfection drive in all cluster containment zones.

Special officer and collector I Samuel Anand Kumar was continuously monitoring containment measures in these zones, she added and urged the denizens to cooperate with the officials. The collector asked people suffering from cough, cold and fever to undergo medical tests at the earliest. He advised elderly persons to stay in home.

GMC disinfecting 30,000 houses a day

The GMC has formed 22 teams, with five workers in each team, to disinfect more than 30,000 houses per day. As part of the plan to cover 150 square km in containment zones every day, two sprayers from Japan, a mist sprayer and 12 tankers have been arranged