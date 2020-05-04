COVID-19 lockdown: Quarantine centres set up in Guntur district for migrants returning to native

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar on Sunday directed officials concerned to arrange isolation and quarantine centres in villages for migrant workers returning to their native places in the district from other States.

The Collector conducted a video conference with RDOs, tahsildars, municipal commissioners and MPDOs and asked them to identify function halls, school buildings and private buildings in the villages to turn them into quarantine centres.

He asked them to arrange 10 to 20 beds in each village of their respective mandals. The officials were directed to form village committees consisting of a VRO, a village secretary, an Auxiliary nurse midwife (ANM), an Asha worker, two teachers and a local doctor.