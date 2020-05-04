STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lockdown relaxation: Wine shops open to long queues in Andhra Pradesh

Heavy turnout was witnessed even as the government decided to increase the cost of liquor by 25 percent to discourage people from consuming alcohol.

Published: 04th May 2020 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 12:33 PM   |  A+A-

People waiting in front of liquor shops in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

People waiting in front of liquor shops in Visakhapatnam on Monday. (Photo | EPS/G Satyanarayana)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With liquor shops allowed to open from today following relaxations given by the government, people thronged the outlets from morning 8 am itself even as the actual opening time was scheduled at 11 am in Andhra Pradesh. 

Liquor shops opened across the State, except in containment areas, with people queuing up in large numbers well before the scheduled opening time leading to chaotic situation at some places.

Police had to step in and bring normalcy at some places while some shops have to be closed down minutes after opening as crowd control proved a difficult task.

As liquor shops remain closed for the past 40 days, people queued up in front of the outlets from morning itself to get a bottle of their favourite brands.

FOLLOW CORONAVIRUS LIVE UPDATES HERE

Heavy turnout was witnessed even as the government decided to increase the cost of liquor by 25 percent to discourage people from consuming alcohol.

Though guidelines were issued that only five people should be allowed in queue with six feet distance to maintain social distancing, people did not heed to the directions and came out in large numbers.

In containment areas like Vijayawada city, wine shops remain closed and people flocked to nearby rural areas to buy liquor.

This led to huge rush at the wine shops on the outskirts and a wine shop at Kesarapally in Gannavaram Mandal had to be closed within minutes after its opening as hundreds of people gathered in front of the shops throwing social distancing to wind.  

In Vijayawada, anticipating that the wine shops will open, people formed long queues and police had a tough time to disperse the gathering.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
liquor shops alcohol lockdown coronavirus Vijayawada Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp