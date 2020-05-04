STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Police lathi-charge migrant workers in Andhra seeking to return home on foot

The agitated migrant workers pelted stones and empty liquor bottles on the police. Police caned the workers to disperse them and in the process, a couple of cops suffered minor injuries.

Published: 04th May 2020 02:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2020 02:09 PM   |  A+A-

Migrant workers on their way to Sub-Collector office seeking help to return go to their respective hometown during the ongoing lockdown in Vijayawada

Migrant workers on their way to Sub-Collector office seeking help to return go to their respective hometown during the ongoing lockdown in Vijayawada. (Photo| Prasant Madugala, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Police resorted to a lathi-charge on a group of migrant workers from Bihar and Jharkhand in Kovvuru in West Godavari district to foil their attempt to proceed to their native places on foot.

The migrant workers wanted the police either to shift them back to their home states or allow them to go by foot as they are finding it difficult to earn a livelihood in view of the lockdown.

Around 300 workers from Bihar and Jharkhand have been working in the sand reaches in Kovvuru mandal but with the lockdown, the work there was stopped and they are left with no other livelihood options. With the Centre relaxing norms on the movement of migrant labour, the workers demanded that they be allowed to return to their homes.

As they reached the Kovvuru toll gate in large numbers, police stopped them and asked them to disperse. This led to arguments and the agitated migrant workers pelted stones and empty liquor bottles on the police. Police caned the workers to disperse them and in the process, a couple of cops suffered minor injuries.

Additional forces were rushed to Kovvuru as a precautionary measure.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Migrant workers West Godavari COVID-19 lockdown
Coronavirus
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Listen | We will win this battle against Corona: Dr. Sudarshan Ballal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a meeting to review power sectors, in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
Covid-19: Nationwide lockdown extended for two more weeks from May 4

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Migrant labourers pedal bicycles on their way from Rajasthan to their native places in Bihar amid lockdown | PTI
'Will die here, but won't go elsewhere again': Migrants make an emotional return to Bihar
Residents feeding pigeons at Elliots beach in Chennai (EPS | Ashwin Prasath)
Lockdown Tales: Chennai residents feed pigeons at Elliots Beach
Gallery
An engineer by profession, Sujatha's career spanning over four decades saw him succeed as an author, screenwriter and producer. On his 85th birth anniversary, let's look at some rare pictures of man who thrived in synergy of technology and literature. (Ph
From EVMs to novels, Tamil writer Sujatha's works always got people queueing up
The Centre on Friday allowed inter-state movement of migrants in the country who are stuck in various states without work and wages due to the lockdown. (Photo | EPS)
Homecoming: After weeks of struggle, trains, buses arranged for migrants in India amidst COVID-19 lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp