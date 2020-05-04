STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Record 10K samples tested in 24 hours in AP, only 67 positive as COVID-19 cases hit 1650

The number of discharged also crossed the 500 mark. The figure now stands at 524 with 36 more COVID-19 patients discharged on their recovery.

People spraying sodium hypochlorite at Chagallu village in Nekarikallu mandal of Guntur district on Friday I Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A record 10,292 samples were tested in the last 24 hours between 9 am on Sunday and 9 am on Monday in Andhra Pradesh and only 67 of them were found positive taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 1650. There were no reports of any casualties in the last 24 hours.

Out of 67 new cases, 25 were registered in Kurnool district alone, taking the tally there to 491. Nineteen more cases were reported in Guntur district taking the total count in the district to 338. In Krishna district, 12 more cases were reported and now the total number of COVID-19 cases in the district is 278.

Six more cases were reported in Visakhapatnam taking the total number of cases in the district to 35, while four new cases in Kadapa district took the tally in the district to 87. One more case was reported in the Chittoor district, which now has 82 cases.

Among the 24 discharged, 9 were from Kurnool, 8 each from Chittoor and Prakasa, 6 from Nellore, 3 from West Godavari and 2 from East Godavari districts.

District wise break-up:

Anantapur - 78

Chittoor - 82

East Godavari - 45

Guntur - 338

Kadapa - 87

Krishna - 278

Kurnool - 491

Nellore - 91

Prakasam - 61

Visakhapatnam - 35

West Godavari - 59

Srikakulam - 5

Vizianagaram - 0

