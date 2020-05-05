STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
67 new coronavirus positive cases, one more death in Andhra Pradesh

Published: 05th May 2020 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

Medical staff at the COVID-19 hospital in Vijayawada on Sunday.

Representative image (Photo I EPS/P Ravindra Babu)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Another 67 COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours till Tuesday morning, tally in Andhra Pradesh increased to 1717.

With one more casualty reported in Krishna district, the toll in the state now stands at 34.

A total of 8,263 samples were tested between 9 a.m. on Monday to 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

According to the media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Tuesday morning. Out of 67 cases, 25 are in Kurnool, which saw the district tall cross 500 mark and now is at 516.  

In Guntur district, 13 new cases were reported taking the total number of cases in the district to 351.

Another 8 new cases in Krishna district took the district tally to 286.  Two cases each were reported in Anantapur, Kadapa, and Visakhapatnam while one case was reported in Nellore taking the tally in that district to 92.

As many as 14 cases were categorized under others. These positive cases are people from Gujarat staying in Andhra Pradesh.  

A total of 65 patients who recovered were discharged from hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours taking the total number of discharged to 589.  

Out of the 65 discharged, 28 are from Kurnool, 13 are from Guntur, 10 from Krishna, 6 from Nellore, three from Chittoor, and two each from Kadapa and West Godavari and one from Visakhapatnam. As on date, the total number of active cases in the state is 1094.

DATA: 

  • 67 - fresh cases
  • 1717 - total cases
  • 1094 - active cases
  • 589- discharged
  • 34 - deaths.

District wise break up:

  • Anantapur - 80
  • Chittoor - 82
  • East Godavari - 45
  • Guntur - 351
  • Kadapa - 89
  • Krishna - 286
  • Kurnool - 516
  • Nellore - 92
  • Prakasam - 61
  • Visakhapatnam - 37
  • West Godavari - 59
  • Srikakulam - 5
  • Vizianagaram - 0
  • Others - 14
