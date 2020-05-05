STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Industries resume ops in safe zones in Andhra Pradesh

Except those located in containment clusters, industries in red zone districts have also been allowed to function.

Published: 05th May 2020 08:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 08:54 AM   |  A+A-

industry

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following relaxation of the lockdown restrictions, industrial operations have commenced in rural and urban areas of eight districts that fall under green and orange zones in the State. Except those located in containment clusters, industries in red zone districts have also been allowed to function.

Entrepreneurs have been allowed to start industrial operations by uploading self-certification instead of waiting for No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Industries Department. Migrant workers, who wanted to go to their hometowns, have also been asked to stay in the State following resumption of industrial operations.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Industries Subramanyam said that industries were allowed to commence operations across the State by adhering to Covid-19 safety norms, except in 247 containment clusters. Informing that permission was given to pharma units, AMTZ, food processing and essential units and 11 jute mills in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts to resume operations, he said that entrepreneurs were asked to upload self-certification to the web portal without waiting for NOC.

“The entrepreneurs have to fill the details like location of the unit, where they are getting workers, standard operating procedures, including social distancing norms, screening and medical check-up for employees, exempting vulnerable people (aged persons) from work, so that no one will be in trouble. We have sent the message to all the industrial associations to start their operations as there is no need for any specific permission because there is no differentiation between essential and non-essential now,” he explained.

Informing that as many as 3,311 units have applied for No Objection Certificate so far, he said NOCs have been issued to 1,617 units. Permission was not given to some units located in red zones. However, all industrial units, except those in containment clusters, can now opt for self-certification to resume operations, he said.

“We asked all those entrepreneurs having their units outside the containment clusters to commence operations following the prescribed norms. There may be issues like non-availability of raw material and workforce. We are trying to resolve all such issues. After observing that as many as 48,836 migrant workers in industrial sector and 17,143 from Rajasthan and Odisha applied to return to their hometowns, we have urged them to continue their contribution to the industrial development of the State and most of them responded positively to the appeal,” Subramanyam said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Migrant Workers industry safe zones Andhra Pradesh
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp