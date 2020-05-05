Industries resume ops in safe zones in Andhra Pradesh

S Viswanath By

VIJAYAWADA: Following relaxation of the lockdown restrictions, industrial operations have commenced in rural and urban areas of eight districts that fall under green and orange zones in the State. Except those located in containment clusters, industries in red zone districts have also been allowed to function.

Entrepreneurs have been allowed to start industrial operations by uploading self-certification instead of waiting for No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Industries Department. Migrant workers, who wanted to go to their hometowns, have also been asked to stay in the State following resumption of industrial operations.

Speaking to TNIE, Director of Industries Subramanyam said that industries were allowed to commence operations across the State by adhering to Covid-19 safety norms, except in 247 containment clusters. Informing that permission was given to pharma units, AMTZ, food processing and essential units and 11 jute mills in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and West Godavari districts to resume operations, he said that entrepreneurs were asked to upload self-certification to the web portal without waiting for NOC.

“The entrepreneurs have to fill the details like location of the unit, where they are getting workers, standard operating procedures, including social distancing norms, screening and medical check-up for employees, exempting vulnerable people (aged persons) from work, so that no one will be in trouble. We have sent the message to all the industrial associations to start their operations as there is no need for any specific permission because there is no differentiation between essential and non-essential now,” he explained.

Informing that as many as 3,311 units have applied for No Objection Certificate so far, he said NOCs have been issued to 1,617 units. Permission was not given to some units located in red zones. However, all industrial units, except those in containment clusters, can now opt for self-certification to resume operations, he said.

“We asked all those entrepreneurs having their units outside the containment clusters to commence operations following the prescribed norms. There may be issues like non-availability of raw material and workforce. We are trying to resolve all such issues. After observing that as many as 48,836 migrant workers in industrial sector and 17,143 from Rajasthan and Odisha applied to return to their hometowns, we have urged them to continue their contribution to the industrial development of the State and most of them responded positively to the appeal,” Subramanyam said.