Jagan government hikes liquor prices by another 50 per cent to revive Andhra economy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after increasing the cost of alcohol by 25 percent, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to increase the cost of alcohol by another 50 percent with immediate effect.

The government said it (increase in prices) is another step towards discouraging consumption of alcohol. With Tuesday's hike, the liquor price witnessed an overall increase of 75 percent in the past three days.

A day before the lockdown relaxations which allowed the sale of liquor in the state, except in containment areas, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government increased the prices of liquor by 25 percent.

This, however, did not dissuade people from buying alcohol on day one of the commencement of sales after nearly 40 days. People queued up in front of wine shops and stampede-like situation prevailed at some places.

As there was no let down in the purchase of liquor by people inspite of 25 percent hike, the government increased the prices of liquor by another 50 percent today.

The government also decided to reduce the number of wine shops by 15 percent by end of May.

With the government's decision, wine shops did not open on Tuesday in the morning. Officials said liquor outlets will open in the afternoon with the increased prices.