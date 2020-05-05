STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan government hikes liquor prices by another 50 per cent to revive Andhra economy

Sources said the fresh hike (50 per cent) in rates could fetch an additional revenue of Rs 9,000 crore per annum to the cash-starved state government.

Published: 05th May 2020 11:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2020 12:00 PM   |  A+A-

Heavy crowd at Liquor shops as the government allowed to open liquor shops today police men observing the people and told them to maintain social distance in tirupati on Monday. (Photo | Madhav K/EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Two days after increasing the cost of alcohol by 25 percent, the Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to increase the cost of alcohol by another 50 percent with immediate effect.

The government said it (increase in prices) is another step towards discouraging consumption of alcohol. With Tuesday's hike, the liquor price witnessed an overall increase of 75 percent in the past three days.

A day before the lockdown relaxations which allowed the sale of liquor in the state, except in containment areas, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government increased the prices of liquor by 25 percent.

READ| Delhi government to impose 70 per cent 'Special Corona Fee' on liquor

This, however, did not dissuade people from buying alcohol on day one of the commencement of sales after nearly 40 days. People queued up in front of wine shops and stampede-like situation prevailed at some places.

As there was no let down in the purchase of liquor by people inspite of 25 percent hike, the government increased the prices of liquor by another 50 percent today.

The government also decided to reduce the number of wine shops by 15 percent by end of May.

With the government's decision, wine shops did not open on Tuesday in the morning. Officials said liquor outlets will open in the afternoon with the increased prices.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
liquor sale Indian economy Coronavirus
Coronavirus
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Tamil Nadu sees biggest daily spike, records 527 new cases in 24 hours
Lockdown Tales: Mumbai man takes to music to cheer COVID-19 patients
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi)
Lockdown 3.0: Barbers only in orange, green zones, liquor shops allowed everywhere
COVID-19: Italy eases long lockdown after almost 2 months

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Australia PM Scott Morrison (Photo | AP)
Australia loses $2.5 billion a week in coronavirus shutdown: PM Scott Morrison
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee's Poor Economics 2.0
Gallery
The story of the crackdown on Kashmir last August was difficult to show to the world. Check out those hard-hitting photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer Prize-winning photographers. (Photo | AP)
Life during Kashmir lockdown: Check out the photos through the lens of 2020 Pulitzer-winning photographers
On day one of lockdown 3.0, hundreds of people thronged to the streets as shops opened, workers were out early, higher vehicular movements and at some places, chaos unfolded due to rush at liquor stores. Here's a sneak peek into the scenes in many metro cities in India. In the picture, a labourer working in the early hours of Monday in Tirupati. (Photo | EPS/Madhav K)
Crowd outside liquor shops, traffic on roads on day one of lockdown easing
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp