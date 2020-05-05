Narasaraopet plans 'Mission May 15' to defeat coronavirus

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With 13 positive cases reported from Narasaraopet on Monday, the total number of cases in the town rose to 142. As such, the officials will conduct a massive campaign with slogan 'Mission May 15'from Tuesday in an attempt to bolster the fight against coronavirus.

Sub collector K Dinesh Kumar conducted a review meeting with officials at the RDO office, Narasaraopet on Monday, and gave directions to officials to continue complete lockdown for three more days and implement stringent lockdown till May 15.

Dinesh Kumar appealed to the public to adhere to lockdown norms, adding that arrangements are made to facilitate traders to supply essential commodities, vegetables and milk at the doorstep of people in Narasaraopet. He directed officials to implement the action plan to contain the spread of coronavirus. With 19 new positive cases reported from Guntur district on Monday, the total cases increased to 338 in the district.

Of them, 13 cases were reported from Varavakatta, one from Arundelpet, two from Ahmednagar, one each from Chinna Bazar, Swarnabharati Nagar and Vengalayapalem. Nearly, 115 persons were discharged and 215 persons are being treated at COVID-19 hospitals in the district.

Meanwhile, a large number of people came out of their homes after five days of complete lockdown imposition in Narasaraopet despite warnings by the police.

Public argued with the police that they came out to purchase vegetables and essential commodities during the relaxation period (6 am to 9 am). Tension prevailed for a while in the town, when the police forcibly took away the vehicle keys of motorists. When the public informed the matter to MLA Dr. Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy, who was on his way to attend a review meeting at the RDO, the latter spoke to the on-duty police and ensured that the keys would be given back to the owners.