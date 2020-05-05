Shops reopen in Srikakulam, norms thrown to the wind in wine shops

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Almost all small and medium business operations resumed in Srikakulam district on Monday with the partial relaxation of lockdown norms during the third phase.Shops, including electronics, sweets and bakery, garments, hardware, book shops, electrical and other non-essential shops reopened almost one-and-a-half months after the shutdown. Despite the instructions, majority of the shops opened on Monday did not make social distancing markings in front of the shops.

As the relaxation has been extended to 1 pm, almost all shops remained open till the deadline. Like in pre-Covid days, people entered the shops and other business joints to procure the material without observing social distancing norm. It’s all back to square one with the increased vehicular traffic and crowds in the market. Similarly, rural industries particularly cashew, have resumed operation in Uddanam.

Meanwhile, there were long queues in front of the wine shops. People braving the scorching sun waited long hours at various shops. In fact, the boozers have started queuing up since morning. Although the government had announced that the wine shops would remain open from 11 am to 7 pm, the shops opened between 12.30 pm and 1 pm due to change in the prices. The lockdown norms were flouted largely at the wine shops as majority of the boozers did not wear masks and no social distancing was observed.

District collector J Nivas warned that people flouting lockdown norms will be sent to quarantine centres. Later, cops have been posted at the wine shops to control the mob.“I did not receive any instructions from the officials about the marking of social distancing in front of the shops,” said Ravi, an electrical shop owner at G T Road in Srikakulam.