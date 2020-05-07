STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

75 per cent quota for locals may be unconstitutional: Andhra Pradesh High Court

It gave the government four weeks to file a counter and deferred the hearing.

Published: 07th May 2020 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday observed that 75 per cent quota for locals in government and private jobs may be unconstitutional and directed the State government to inform if the law on quota for locals was enacted as per the Constitution.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice GK Maheswari and Justice Kanneganti Lalitha admitted a petition filed by lawyer Ch Varalakshmi challenging the validity of the AP Employment of Local Candidates in Industries/Factories Act-2019. It gave the government four weeks to file a counter and deferred the hearing.

Earlier, Supreme Court advocate B Adinarayana Rao, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that under Section 3 of the Act enacted last year, failure to reserve 75 per cent of the jobs to locals would invite penalty. “75 per cent reservation is violative of Article 16(2), (3) of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court had in the past struck down the Mulki rules which mandate reservation for only those locals with 12 years of nativity,” he argued and asserted that the 75 per cent quota for locals in industries or factories is illegal. Advocate Sumanth Reddy, appearing for the government, said those impacted by the quota may contest it legally but a lawyer or others have no locus standi. However, the bench opined that anyone can question it as public interest is involved in the government decision.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court private jobs government jobs 75 per cent quota
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp