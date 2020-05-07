Andhra CM announces Rs one crore relief to kin of people killed in Vizag gas leak

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday announced an ex- gratia payment of Rs one crore each to the kin of those killed in the styrene gas leak incident at LG Polymers Limited near here.

Attributing the gas leak at the LG Polymers plant to the stocking of styrene, a raw material used in the unit, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said polymerisation of the gas led to its leakage.

The NDRF had put the death toll from the leak at 11.

The chief minister announced a committee to probe into the mishap and also said the government would talk to the LG Polymers management seeking job for the kin of the deceased in any of its businesses.

The Chief Minister flew to Visakhapatnam, visited King George Hospital, and interacted with the victims. Later, he held a meeting with district officials, who told him how the leak happened and what steps were taken. “It is unfortunate that the mishap took place in a reputed multi-national company’s unit,” he said, adding that a decision on taking action against the firm would be made based on the five-member committee’s report. “I wonder why the alarm didn’t go off when the gas started leaking,” he said.

The panel comprises the Special Chief Secretary (Environment and Forests), secretaries of Industries department and the Pollution Control Board, the Collector and Police Commissioner. Condoling the death of 11 victims, Jagan said the government will hold discussions with the company on the relief to be given to the victims. “From the State government’s side, we will provide Rs 1 crore to the family of each of the deceased,” he announced.

Those who underwent primary care in hospital will be given Rs 25,000, while those who have to remain hospitalised over the next two-three days will be given Rs 1 lakh. Patients on ventilator support will get Rs 10 lakh. “The government will bear the cost of treatment of all those affected, and grant the compensation amount when they are discharged from hospital,” he said. Around 15,000 people in Venkatapuram 1 and 2, SC and BC Colonies, Nandamuri Nagar and Padmanabhapuram will get Rs 10,000 each.

Shelter and food for those who don’t want to return soon: CM

Medical camps will be set up and people who do not want to return to their villages immediately will be given shelter and food. The Chief Minister told Chief Secretary Nilam Sawhney, district in-charge minister K Kanna Babu and district ministers to stay in Visakhapatnam and monitor the relief work.

On the death of cattle, he said, “Not just compensation for the loss of livestock; we will also give Rs 20,000 to the owners so they can take care of their cattle.” The Chief Minister further said the government would ensure that a relative of the deceased gets a job in LG Polymers.

“If the need arises, we will even ask the company to shift to another place, but this depends on the committee’s report,” the Chief Minister added and went on to appreciate the officials for their swift response.