Fishermen get Rs 10,000 assistance for lean period in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday launched YSR Matsyakara Bharosa, under which Rs 10,000 each will be credited in the bank accounts of fishermen during the annual fishing ban period. As many as 1,09,231 fishermen families in the State will benefit from the scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that the programme was taken up for the uplift of fishermen during the lean period from mid-April to mid-June.

The YSR Matsyakara Bharosa was launched in November last on the occasion of the World Fishermen Day at Mummidivaram in East Godavari district. Jagan said that a compensation of Rs 70.53 crore was paid to the fishermen of Mummidivaram, who told him during his padayatra that they were not paid the compensation though they incurred losses due to the GSPL (Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation) drilling. Though it did not get the amount from the company, the government had cleared it on humanitarian grounds.

With welfare of fishermen being one of its priorities, the Chief Minister said the government has repatriated 15 fishermen belonging to Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and East Godavari districts from Pakistan. They were arrested in November 2018 for entering the waters of Pakistan on charges of espionage. They were also provided a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Around 4,300 fishermen, who got stranded in Gujarat due to the lockdown, were brought back.

“After the quarantine period, Rs 2,000 will be given to each of them,’’ Jagan promised. The Chief Minister said eight new fishing harbours and a fish landing centre would be set up in the state at a cost of Rs 3,000 crore in three years. Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney and several fishermen were present. While interacting with the Chief Minister, a woman from Srikakulam, K Sirisha, whose husband was among those arrested by Pakistani security forces, lauded Jagan for fulfilling his promise. “The government also extended a financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh. We have purchased a boat with the amount for eking out a livelihood,’’ she said, thanking the Chief Minister.

