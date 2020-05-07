STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

'I fainted twice, don't know how I made it': Andhra villagers recall horror of gas leak

Govind, a milk vendor in the village, said that as usual, he woke up early to supply milk to his customers. "I could smell the gas and see it. It was spreading like fog in the village..."

Published: 07th May 2020 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2020 04:03 PM   |  A+A-

NDRF personnel evacuate an elderly woman after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In the wee hours of Thursday, around 3:30 am, residents of RR Venkatapuram were jolted out of their sleep and left gasping for breath as the gas that leaked from the LG Polymers plant on the outskirts of the village spread fast and wide -- inducing nausea and breathlessness.

Some closed windows to keep away the bad smell, while many others, including the elderly and women carrying children in their arms, rushed out to get away from the village. Fearing for their lives, gripped by panic, struggling to breathe and see, several fell unconscious on the streets. Most of them had irritation in their eyes and skin.

“I don’t know what happened. There was a bad smell and when I woke up, I was in an ambulance, being shifted to a hospital,” recalled a dazed young girl aged around 12. She along with her sister and parents are undergoing treatment at the King George Hospital.

Another victim, a young housewife, said "something like smoke" spread thick and fast. "We rushed out of the house to save ourselves. I don’t know how I made it to the hospital with my family. I fainted twice,” she said, still shaking.

Several others too had a similar experience. "We saw many people running helter-skelter and some fainted on the road. I saw one person who had fallen down from the terrace. I don’t know what happened to him,” a middle-aged man recalled.

NDRF and SDRF personnel and police went house to house evacuating the people to safer places. At places, the police broke up the doors -- as some people had bolted them from within -- and brought them out.

Two people were found in a sewage canal in Venkatapuram and another in a well, foaming at the mouth. The identity of the three is yet to be established.

Police vehicles and ambulances, which rushed to the village, picked up people who fainted on the roads and shifted them to different hospitals. Several animals, mostly cattle, and even birds were found dead. Plants were found withered and discoloured.

Govind, a milk vendor in the village, recalled that as usual, he woke up early in the morning to supply milk to his customers. "I could smell the gas and see it. It was spreading like fog in the village. Suspecting trouble, I alerted my customers over phone. When I along with my parents started leaving the village, I almost fainted,” he said.

A group of youth in Venkatapuram ventured out to alert people with a cloth tied over their faces. “To the maximum extent, the entire village was evacuated in a few hours. By the time we were rushing out of the village, police and ambulances were rushing to the village,” one of them said.

Visakhapatnam West MLA Ganna Babu said when he went to the spot, he felt suffocated and found people lying unconscious on the roads. He said he could not stay there for more than two minutes and left the place in his car immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
LG Polymers gas leak RR Venkatapuram Vizag gas leak
Coronavirus
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
A group of migrant cycling from Kanchipuram to Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| EPS)
Pedalling on hope, migrant workers decide to cycle 1700 kms from TN to MP
A customer carries alcohol after purchasing from a wine shop during the ongoing COVID-19 nationwide lockdown at Chander Nagar in East Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH: Nainital locals brave hailstorm to throng liquor stores
Nobel Prize winner Abhijit Banerjee at a press conference in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Give bottom 60% money, everybody ration cards: Abhijit Banerjee

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lockdown Tales: Chennai priest serves humanity during lockdown by distributing free masks
18-time Grand Slam champion Leander Paes (Photo | PTI)
INTERVIEW | Leander Paes and the art of reinventing during lockdown
Gallery
May 7, 2020 marks the 159th birth anniversary of one of India's most revered Nobel laureates and visionaries. Here are some quotes by him that were hidden life lessons for all. (Photo | EPS)
15 Rabindranath Tagore quotes to remember the Nobel laureate on his 159th birth anniversary
A relief worker carries an unconscious child on his shoulders as he rushes towards a nearby hospital after a gas leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam. (Photo| G Satyanarayana, EPS)
Disturbing images of Visakhapatnam's polymers gas leak tragedy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp