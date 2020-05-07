STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'Tragic incident': Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and others react to Visakhapatnam gas leak

Ten casualties, including two elderly people and a seven-year-old girl, have been reported so far in the as leak from LG Polymers plant near Visakhapatnam.

NDRF personnel evacuate an elderly woman after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam

NDRF personnel evacuate an elderly woman after a major chemical gas leakage at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

Reacting to the unfortunate Visakhapatnam gas leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he has spoken to officials at the Home Affairs ministry and the NDMA regarding the leak and the incident is being monitored closely. 

According to the PMO, Modi also spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. He assured all help and support to the state.

Ten casualties, including two elderly people and a seven-year-old girl, have been reported so far.

Hundreds of people complained of breathlessness, irritation in eyes and stomach pain following the gas leak. People from all villages around the plant have been shifted to safer places.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, 'The incident in Vizag is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam.'

LG polymers came up at RR Venkatapuram near Gopalapatnam in 1997 and is spread across 200 acres of land. 

The plant is capable of producing over 400 tonnes of polystyrene every day using styrene, a highly inflammable liquid. The gas leak followed an accident in the styrene chamber.

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting the King George Hospital, where the affected are undergoing treatment.

(With ANI, ENS inputs)

