'Tragic incident': Modi, Amit Shah, Rahul Gandhi and others react to Visakhapatnam gas leak

By Online Desk

Reacting to the unfortunate Visakhapatnam gas leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said he has spoken to officials at the Home Affairs ministry and the NDMA regarding the leak and the incident is being monitored closely.



According to the PMO, Modi also spoke to Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam. He assured all help and support to the state.



Ten casualties, including two elderly people and a seven-year-old girl, have been reported so far.

Spoke to officials of MHA and NDMA regarding the situation in Visakhapatnam, which is being monitored closely.



I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 7, 2020

Saddened by the news of gas leak in a plant near Visakhapatnam which has claimed several lives. My condolences to the families of the victims. I pray for the recovery of the injured and the safety of all. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) May 7, 2020

Hundreds of people complained of breathlessness, irritation in eyes and stomach pain following the gas leak. People from all villages around the plant have been shifted to safer places.

I’m shocked to hear about the

#VizagGasLeak . I urge our Congress workers & leaders in the area to provide all necessary support & assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 7, 2020

The incident in Vizag is disturbing.



Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation.



I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah in a tweet said, 'The incident in Vizag is disturbing. Have spoken to the NDMA officials and concerned authorities. We are continuously and closely monitoring the situation. I pray for the well-being of the people of Visakhapatnam.'



LG polymers came up at RR Venkatapuram near Gopalapatnam in 1997 and is spread across 200 acres of land.



The plant is capable of producing over 400 tonnes of polystyrene every day using styrene, a highly inflammable liquid. The gas leak followed an accident in the styrene chamber.

CM Sri K. Chandrashekar Rao has expressed deep shock over the Visakhapatnam gas leakage incident. Terming it as unfortunate, Hon'ble CM offered condolences to the bereaved families. CM wished for the speedy recovery of those fell sick due to the gas leak. — Telangana CMO (@TelanganaCMO) May 7, 2020

Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy will be visiting the King George Hospital, where the affected are undergoing treatment.



(With ANI, ENS inputs)